Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,971,000 after buying an additional 148,642 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

