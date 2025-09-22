First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Stake Increased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.3% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.92 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.