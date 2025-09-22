Sweeney & Michel LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 146,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $84.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

