U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 589,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Main Street Capital Corporation has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The company had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

