Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.