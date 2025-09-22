Sweeney & Michel LLC Purchases 6,708 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Capital Group International Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 97,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $475,000.

Shares of CGIE stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

