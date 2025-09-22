Sweeney & Michel LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.52.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.