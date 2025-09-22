iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT Stake Boosted by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $71.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.