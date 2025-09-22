Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after buying an additional 1,681,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,577,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

