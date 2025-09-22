LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,845 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 91,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 5,719,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

