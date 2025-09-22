Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $190.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.