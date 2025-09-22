Head to Head Comparison: Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Nintendo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $31.74 million 2.24 -$2.63 million ($0.16) -17.56 Nintendo $7.65 billion 14.83 $1.84 billion $0.42 52.00

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nintendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -13.60% N/A -12.08% Nintendo 19.61% 9.77% 7.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Nintendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nintendo 0 1 3 1 3.00

Summary

Nintendo beats Galaxy Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

