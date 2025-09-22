FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Critical Review

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 21.28% 11.19% 1.29% FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.99% 9.24% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $920.75 million 2.42 $185.27 million $5.27 11.44 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 2.01 $75.63 million $3.13 12.67

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

