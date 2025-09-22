CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $88.47 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,297,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,715 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners makes up approximately 5.1% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $88,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,916,000 after acquiring an additional 655,062 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,503,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,754,000 after acquiring an additional 492,683 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 276,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream Partners

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

