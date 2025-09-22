CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 98,269 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,269 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 3.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $63,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,296,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,950,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,985,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,230,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 260,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,634 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $40.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 96.24%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

