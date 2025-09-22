Reviewing BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioLife Solutions and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 7 1 3.13 Exagen 0 0 8 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Exagen has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -5.39% 0.16% 0.14% Exagen -28.85% -130.38% -34.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Exagen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $82.25 million 14.89 -$20.18 million ($0.12) -213.08 Exagen $55.64 million 3.78 -$15.11 million ($0.89) -10.74

Exagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Exagen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; and AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

