41,850 Shares in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in Grab by 102.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Grab by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,277 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 354.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,925 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Grab by 559.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Grab Stock Up 0.6%

GRAB stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

