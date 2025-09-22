Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Entegris Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entegris by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

