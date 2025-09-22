Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $249,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,254 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $104,863,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,423 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after acquiring an additional 920,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.