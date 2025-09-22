Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $90,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $164.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $164.91.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
