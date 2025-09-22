Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $90,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $164.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $164.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

