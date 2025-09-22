Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

