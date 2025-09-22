Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,099,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 12,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

