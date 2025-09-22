Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carlisle Companies stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $337.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.