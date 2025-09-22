CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.19.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $389.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

