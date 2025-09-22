Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Stock Holdings Lifted by Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.