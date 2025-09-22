Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Shares Acquired by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

