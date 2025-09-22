CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $7.97 Million Position in TXO Partners LP $TXO

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE TXO opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.09. TXO Partners LP has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

