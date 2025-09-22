Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Position Raised by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,421 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 9.8% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

