Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,705,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.