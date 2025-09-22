Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,630,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,518,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,545,000 after purchasing an additional 505,317 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,758,000 after purchasing an additional 702,057 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after purchasing an additional 205,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.49.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
