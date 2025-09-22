Narus Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,178,000 after purchasing an additional 490,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.19 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.