Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 814 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.29 and a one year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.