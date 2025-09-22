Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

