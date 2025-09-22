JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stake Reduced by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.93 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

