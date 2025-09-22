Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Invests $610,000 in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,596.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.1%

EWI opened at $51.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.