Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $194.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $194.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

