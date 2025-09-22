Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up 0.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

