JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

