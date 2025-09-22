Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $916.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

