Financial Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

