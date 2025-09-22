Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $741.17 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $741.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.