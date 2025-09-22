Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF $TCAL

Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAL stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 million and a P/E ratio of 25.37. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.