Painted Porch Advisors LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $108.95 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.