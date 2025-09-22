Painted Porch Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 539,426 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,733,000 after buying an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 382,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 158,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VIOO stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

