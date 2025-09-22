Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA Shares Sold by Painted Porch Advisors LLC

Painted Porch Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christy Ames sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $30,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,738 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.02. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Montano sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $92,373.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900.02. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $74.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.