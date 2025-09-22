SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 220,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

