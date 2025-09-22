Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Stock Position Trimmed by Painted Porch Advisors LLC

Painted Porch Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.