ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB Shares Acquired by Painted Porch Advisors LLC

Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.