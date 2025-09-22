Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $102,850,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 355.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 746.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after buying an additional 632,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ONON opened at $45.22 on Monday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.