Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,800,371,000 after buying an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.97 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.